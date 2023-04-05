Slice: Hot Mama Pizza

Ingredients:

4 ounces Crushed Calabrian Chilies

Sprig of Chopped Basil

2/3 cup shredded parmesan

1/3 cup shredded mozzarella

16 slices of Soppresatta

Fresh Mozzarella thinly sliced

Mike’s Hot Honey (drizzle after baked)

Directions:

Preheat oven to crust specific directions.

You can also buy dough from Slice at any location!

