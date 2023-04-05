Slice: Hot Mama Pizza
Published: Apr. 5, 2023
Ingredients:
4 ounces Crushed Calabrian Chilies
Sprig of Chopped Basil
2/3 cup shredded parmesan
1/3 cup shredded mozzarella
16 slices of Soppresatta
Fresh Mozzarella thinly sliced
Mike’s Hot Honey (drizzle after baked)
Directions:
Preheat oven to crust specific directions.
You can also buy dough from Slice at any location!
