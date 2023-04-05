LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Slice: Hot Mama Pizza

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ingredients:

4 ounces Crushed Calabrian Chilies

Sprig of Chopped Basil

2/3 cup shredded parmesan

1/3 cup shredded mozzarella

16 slices of Soppresatta

Fresh Mozzarella thinly sliced

Mike’s Hot Honey (drizzle after baked)

Directions:

Preheat oven to crust specific directions.

You can also buy dough from Slice at any location!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jacob Jeffery
Arrest made in murder of 15-year-old in Mulga
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole
The shooting happened Monday in the Collegeville community.
Man killed in deputy-involved-shooting after vehicle pursuit identified
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort

Latest News

Slice: Hot Mama Pizza
Slice: Hot Mama Pizza
Source: WBRC video
Jefferson County Schools suffers ransomware attack
Source: WBRC video
New grocery store in Birmingham
Source: WBRC video
What's happening in the garden?