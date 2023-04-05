Racist graffiti on abandoned hospital in Ensley set to be removed this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We have an update tonight on a story we first brought you a few weeks ago. Residents in Ensley are still working to remove this white supremacists graffiti painted on the old “Holy Family Community Hospital.” The abandoned building is privately owned and residents have been working with the owner to get the messaging taken down.

The owner of the building, Randal Scott, tells WBRC that he and the neighborhood were going to have the messaging taken down last Wednesday, March 29, but then he said he got call from his lawn care company. The crew told him that people were inside the building, possibly with guns.

Out of caution, Scott did not give neighborhood leaders authorization to go onto the property to remove the graffiti. He said his workers spotted two different people with what appeared to be guns inside the abandoned hospital. Scott called police and said BPD will come back and comb through the building to make sure it is safe sometime this week. He said he plans to have the messaging removed once they give him the okay.

“I have never refused to have it removed,” Scott said. “As a matter of fact, I want it down just as quick as anybody, but I also want people to be safe. What they promised me they would do, prior to anyone getting on the building to remove the graffiti, they would go through the building, and make sure there is nobody in there. Then, after that, we can go ahead and remove the graffiti.”

WBRC reached out to Birmingham Police and the city to learn more about the potential people inside the building, but we are still waiting to hear back.

Scott said he plans to coordinate with Birmingham Police tomorrow to have the building searched.

