Pickens Co. students get hands-on financial responsibility training

PICKENS CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of high school students in Pickens County got a one-day crash course in finances. The school district partnered with Alabama One Credit Union to give students some real life examples on the importance of handling money in a responsible manner.

The lessons today ranged from the importance of balancing a check book to making sure you pay bills on time.

Around 300 students in grades 10 through 12 from high schools in Pickens County participated. It was held at the Pickens County College and Career Center Foundation. The students were given different scenarios; you’re married, you have children, you just started your first job and you have bills to pay.

“It’s basically a simulation of life where we give each of the students a life, a salary, credit card debt with a child and then they have to go all these stations set up and they choose their life; they choose housing, they choose what they do for entertainment, what kind of cars they drive and the associated payments,” said Alabama One Credit Union west Alabama regional manager Kara Griffin.

Griffin says one student told her he had no idea what his own mom is going through to make ends meet. That student, according to Griffin, planned to go home and give her a hug.

