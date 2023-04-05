Mulga community still working to process deadly shooting inside local park

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 19-year-old is now behind bars after allegedly shooting and killing a 15-year-old at Bayview Park in Mulga.

19-year-old Matthew Jacob Jeffery is charged with his murder, and is being held without bond. Investigators have not said what lead up to the shooting but William Mullins is now dead as a result.

Gage Kelley is the Park Board President and a fire fighter in the community, he was inside having a meeting at the Park when the shot rang out. He says that is when he and two other first responders jumped into action.

“We rushed out to do what we can and unfortunately there wasn’t much we could do.”

Kelley says the community is hurting and that while he is no stranger to horrific sights, the fact this occurred so close to home hits different.

“I never thought in a million years this would happen in our parks. I mean you hear about it happening everywhere and it does but in our own home, no. I never imagined it.”

Kelley now hoping the tragedy brings Mulga residents closer.

“I don’t want our community to run and hide. I mean this is a time for a community to come closer. It is a tragic event and I hate that the community has to get so close over something like this, but this is a time we have each other’s backs and support one another. Come to the Park Board meetings and help find ways to solve problems like this so we can keep it from ever happening again.”

In the meantime, Kelley wants to lead an effort to honor the late 15-year-old. He plans on hosting a candle lighting as a tribute.

“No child deserves to have a life taken so early in especially in a place you are supposed to feel safe.”

That candle lighting has been set for April 15 at 8 p.m. at the Bayview Softball fields.

