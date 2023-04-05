LawCall
Man found shot to death in vehicle in Midfield

Deputies were called to the 1100 block of 12th Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. April 4 to investigate a person slumped over inside a vehicle.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Midfield.

Deputies were called to the 1100 block of 12th Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. April 4 to investigate a person slumped over inside a vehicle.


It’s believed the vehicle left the road, hit a home and then came to rest back in the road. Deputies say the victim identified as Warren Eugene Allen, Jr. of Bessemer had been fatally shot several times. He was 47.

No one in the home was hurt.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, option 2 or you may call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

