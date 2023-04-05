‘It was really a shocker’: New plea for help in unsolved murder of Fayette Co. man

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A murder mystery in Fayette County. Who killed Kenny Spinato eight months ago? That’s the question authorities are still asking.

Spinato was found shot to death in his bed in the Newman Mobile Home Park on August 30th, 2022.

He was 63-years-old, kept to himself and not well known in the community.

“Things like that don’t happen around here, so it was really a shocker,” said Jacie Hayes who lives a few doors down and remembers the day Spinato was murdered,

“You know, it really didn’t sink in until a month later and I thought wow, somebody got murdered over there, somebody went in there and shot a guy in the guy in the head,” said Hayes.

“He was found deceased by his spouse,” said a Fayette County sheriff’s investigator who asked that his face not be revealed.

Besides the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and the FBI are also involved. Some headway has been made in connecting the dots, but they are not quite there yet, according to authorities. That’s why they are reaching out to the public to help them bring justice to the Spinato family.

“We have gathered some information. We are asking the public for their assistance with any information they may have whether it may seem unimportant to them, it may be important to the case,” explained the investigator.

“You never know what might happen, not just in my family but there’s women and children in all these homes here,” said Hayes.

The investigator said he did not think Spinato was a native of Fayette County but may have been from New York. Spinato’s murder was Fayette County’s only one in 2022.

