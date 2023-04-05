LawCall
IRS extends tax deadline in parts of storm-hit states

The storms occurred on March 24 and 25 in Mississippi, killing at least 25 people in the state, and March 31 in Arkansas, killing at least five people in the state.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:59 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Internal Revenue Service extended the tax filing deadlines of Americans affected by storms and tornadoes that recently hit several states.

The regular tax filing deadline for most Americans this year is April 18.

But storm victims in parts of Mississippi and Arkansas will now have until July 31 to file individual and business tax returns. The storms occurred on March 24 and 25 in Mississippi, killing at least 25 people in the state, and March 31 in Arkansas, killing at least five people in the state.

The deadline change applies to certain areas as designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The filing deadline was previously extended to May 15 for those in New York affected by the severe winter storm in December. Residents and businesses in parts of California, Alabama and Georgia have until Oct. 16 to file their taxes.

A list of eligible locations can be found on the IRS’ disaster relief page.

The IRS is expecting as many as 168 million individual tax returns this year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

