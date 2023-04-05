Hueytown man sentenced on gun and drug charges

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hueytown man was sentenced to almost 13 years in jail April 5 on gun and drug charges.

Derray Le’Mon Greene, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a machine gun, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.

On two separate occasions between March 2022 and April 2022, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office had law enforcement encounters with Greene, according to the plea agreement.

On March 29, 2022, a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Greene was driving, The deputy smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The deputy searched the vehicle and found marijuana, a Glock 9mm pistol with an attached “Glock Switch,” three Glock magazines, one loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition, and two loaded with 15 rounds in each magazine, and a box of 30 rounds of 9mm ammunition inside of a backpack located in the rear floorboard of the vehicle.

On April 8, 2022, JCSO narcotics detectives were conducting surveillance on an apartment complex in Hoover and discovered Greene’s vehicle in the parking lot. While the detectives were talking to Greene, they observed an individual walk down the steps from an apartment carrying a black bag. The individual entered Greene’s vehicle and sat in the passenger’s seat. Detectives approached the vehicle and contacted the individual. There was an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Detectives searched the vehicle and located a Glock 9mm pistol, with an attached “Glock Switch,” under the driver’s side rear seat. The Glock pistol had an extended magazine that was loaded with 39 rounds of 9mm ammunition. Detectives also found a plastic bag containing fentanyl and a plastic bag containing marijuana next to the Glock pistol.

The ATF investigated the case along with assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael A. Royster prosecuted the case.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.