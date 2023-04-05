Helena PD: delivery driver charged with trespassing, theft

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena Police officers responded to a call Monday evening of a possible burglary in progress in the Laurel Woods subdivision. The resident called police to report a delivery driver for unlawfully entering the home.

At the scene, officers collected evidence and statements relevant to the investigation. According to Helena PD, the investigation also revealed that cash was missing from the home.

Tuesday afternoon, two warrants were obtained for the arrest of Jerred Elijawah Clemons of Center Point.

Clemons has been charged with Criminal Trespassing and Theft of Property 4th degree according to HPD. HPD detectives are continuing to investigate to determine if additional charges could still be pending.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.