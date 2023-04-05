LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Helena PD: delivery driver charged with trespassing, theft

Jerred Elijawah Clemons
Jerred Elijawah Clemons(Helena Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena Police officers responded to a call Monday evening of a possible burglary in progress in the Laurel Woods subdivision. The resident called police to report a delivery driver for unlawfully entering the home.

At the scene, officers collected evidence and statements relevant to the investigation. According to Helena PD, the investigation also revealed that cash was missing from the home.

Tuesday afternoon, two warrants were obtained for the arrest of Jerred Elijawah Clemons of Center Point.

Clemons has been charged with Criminal Trespassing and Theft of Property 4th degree according to HPD. HPD detectives are continuing to investigate to determine if additional charges could still be pending.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE: 2 killed after Lifesaver medical helicopter crash near Highway 280 in Shelby Co.
1 person was shot and killed in Oxford Monday after a road rage incident.
1 shot, killed in road rage incident in Oxford, suspect charged
Matthew Jacob Jeffery
Arrest made in murder of 15-year-old in Mulga
The shooting happened Monday in the Collegeville community.
1 person shot, killed in deputy-involved shooting in Collegeville
The body of Alvin D. Nash, 32, was found around 7:35 p.m. April 1.
UPDATE: Vestavia Hills man drowns at Lake Logan Martin

Latest News

Jefferson County Coroner seeking assistance in identifying man found dead on sidewalk
Jefferson County Coroner seeking assistance in identifying man found dead on sidewalk
ALDOT seeking public comment on 2023 State Rail Plan
New partnership to help students learn how to manage money
Pickens Co. students get hands-on financial responsibility training
Man talks about trying to save 15-year-old shooting victim
Mulga community still working to process deadly shooting inside local park