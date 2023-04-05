Gov. Ivey awards grant to assist recovery program in Jefferson, Shelby counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey has awarded a $150,000 grant that will help provide assistance to newly released inmates who are trying to overcome drug and alcohol addictions.

Funds from the grants will be used for an outpatient program at the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Centers Inc.’s Zukoski Center. The goal of the program is to reduce substance abuse rates in the newly released inmates from Jefferson and Shelby counties through outpatient and individual therapy. It also provides mental health evaluations, treatment and support specialists as needed.

“By helping those recently incarcerated overcome substance abuse, this program reduces the possibility they will return to addictive behaviors which place them at risk of reentering the criminal justice system,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend the work of the Zukoski Center as it works to help participants overcome their addictions, positively impacting not only their lives, but their families and communities.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will be overseeing the grant from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Former inmates dealing with addiction can benefit from professional guidance to help them find better ways to move forward, and ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in supporting this program as it provides that assistance in Jefferson and Shelby counties,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

