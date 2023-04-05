LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Gov. Ivey awards grant to assist recovery program in Jefferson, Shelby counties

Swearing in ceremony for Gov. Kay Ivey’s Inauguration Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Montgomery,...
Swearing in ceremony for Gov. Kay Ivey’s Inauguration Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Montgomery, Alabama.(Julie Bennett | Julie Bennett)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey has awarded a $150,000 grant that will help provide assistance to newly released inmates who are trying to overcome drug and alcohol addictions.

Funds from the grants will be used for an outpatient program at the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Centers Inc.’s Zukoski Center. The goal of the program is to reduce substance abuse rates in the newly released inmates from Jefferson and Shelby counties through outpatient and individual therapy. It also provides mental health evaluations, treatment and support specialists as needed.

“By helping those recently incarcerated overcome substance abuse, this program reduces the possibility they will return to addictive behaviors which place them at risk of reentering the criminal justice system,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend the work of the Zukoski Center as it works to help participants overcome their addictions, positively impacting not only their lives, but their families and communities.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will be overseeing the grant from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Former inmates dealing with addiction can benefit from professional guidance to help them find better ways to move forward, and ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in supporting this program as it provides that assistance in Jefferson and Shelby counties,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jacob Jeffery
Arrest made in murder of 15-year-old in Mulga
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
The shooting happened Monday in the Collegeville community.
Man killed in deputy-involved-shooting after vehicle pursuit identified
The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort

Latest News

Sargent is the first amateur to accept a special invitation since Aaron Baddeley in 2000.
Mountain Brook native Gordon Sargent accepts invitation to Masters Tournament
Gordon Sargent going to the Masters Tournament
Gordon Sargent going to the Masters Tournament
Deputies were called to the 1100 block of 12th Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. April 4 to...
Man found shot to death in vehicle in Midfield
Source: WBRC video
Crews respond to large house fire in Forestdale