Former Northport mayor files to start non-profit to better help those in need

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - A former elected leader continues his effort to help people and communities suffering from natural disasters but, what once started as a grassroots effort to support others is becoming more organized.

Former Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon hasn’t slowed down since resigning from office at the end of 2022. He wants to help communities suffering from floods, tornadoes, and other disasters by organizing a charitable group to do that more efficiently.

On Tuesday, Herndon and other volunteers took relief supplies to tornado victims in Amory, Mississippi. They filled two trailers with water, tarps, cleaning supplies, and other things they might need.

Before leaving Northport, Herndon said that he’s filed paperwork with the state of Alabama to form a charitable group.

He believes that will encourage bigger businesses to make donations when he organizes disasters recovery relief efforts in the future.

“We filed all the paperwork with the state to become a non-profit (501)3C organization, Benevolent Way Incorporated,” Herndon said. “And all it is, it just makes it easier for big companies, people who want to donate big items and maybe monetary funds that they can write off.”

Herndon said he’s rented trailers to take storm supplies to places in the past. But, he’ll look to buy some trailers as the new charity receives financial contributions.

This is the third trip Herndon’s group has made to Armory since the tornadoes savaged parts of that state more than a week ago.

