First Alert Weather: Mostly dry, warm, and breezy conditions Wednesday; Strong storms possible late this evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The big story this morning is the severe weather out west in parts of Missouri and Arkansas where we have seen numerous severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings. It is all associated with a slow-moving cold front that will try to push into our area tonight into tomorrow. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting an enhanced risk - threat level three out of five - for parts of the Ohio River Valley down into Tennessee.

Severe Threat Today (WBRC)

These are the areas that have the greatest chance to see damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. A marginal risk- threat level one out of five - has been issued for areas north and west of I-20/59. It includes Marion, Winston, Cullman, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Pickens, and northern Tuscaloosa counties. Areas under the marginal risk have a chance to see an isolated strong or severe storm capable of producing strong winds, large hail, and maybe an isolated tornado. The threat for strong storms won’t occur until late this evening and tonight across northwest Alabama. The threat for severe storms will likely occur between 7 p.m. tonight into 1 to 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

The Next 24 - Wed. 9 p.m. (WBRC)

Temperatures this morning are very warm with most of us in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds are also breezy at 5-15 mph. We will likely see a mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tuscaloosa broke a record high temperature yesterday at 87°F. It would not surprise me if we end up close or tie a few record high temperatures today. We are forecasting highs in the mid to upper 80s with southerly winds at 10-20 mph.

Hourly Forecast Today (WBRC)

We could see gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Our rain chance will likely develop in northwest Alabama mainly after 7 PM. Rain chance around 30%.

Scattered Showers and Storms Thursday: We are forecasting temperatures to cool into the mid 60s tomorrow morning with a 40% chance for showers and storms. The best chance for rain and thunderstorms tomorrow morning will likely occur along and north of I-20/59. I don’t expect a super rainy day or a washout tomorrow. Rain chances will be scattered at any point during the day. We will likely remain cloudy tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will eventually shift from the south to the northwest tomorrow afternoon. The northerly winds will help to cool us down and decrease our threat for strong storms tomorrow. I’m not expecting severe weather tomorrow, but I can’t rule out a few strong storms south of I-20 tomorrow afternoon. The greatest threat will be from Montgomery and points to the south where a few storms could produce hail and gusty winds.

Wet Weather Friday and Saturday: The stalled cold front will likely enhance our rain chances Thursday night into Friday. We are looking at a 60% chance for rain with temperatures cooling into the mid to upper 50s Friday morning. Friday will likely end up cloudy with a 70% chance for off and on showers. Temperatures will end up below average with highs in the mid to upper 60s Friday afternoon. Strong storms are not expected thanks to cooler temperatures and stable air. The rain chances will likely ramp up Friday night into Saturday morning as another surge of moisture moves in from the southwest. I think Saturday morning and afternoon could end up very wet. Temperatures Saturday morning are forecast to cool into the lower 50s with highs only climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

First Alert High Temperatures (WBRC)

Rainfall Potential: The big story for the end of the week is the rainy conditions. We are forecasting rainfall totals around 1-2 inches for most of Central Alabama through Saturday. We could see higher totals up to 3 inches for northwest Alabama. Flooding can’t be completely ruled out over the next three days, but I don’t see any significant problems at the moment.

Easter Sunday: We could start Sunday morning off with isolated showers as the cold front slowly pushes off to the southeast. Easter Sunday will likely trend drier by the afternoon and evening hours. Easter Sunday will likely start off cool with temperatures in the upper 40s. Sunday afternoon is forecast to remain mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

Gardening Forecast: Long-range models hint at no signs of frost or freezing conditions across Central Alabama over the next seven to ten days. I’d say it is safe to start planting your garden as significant cold snaps after April 15th become very unlikely. Temperatures next week will likely see highs in the 70s and 80s with lows in the 50s.

