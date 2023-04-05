Experts encourage flood insurance for all homeowners ahead of rainy weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama has had a lot of rain recently, and with more rain in the forecast later this week, experts are reminding you to prepare for potential flooding by making sure you’re up to date on your flood coverage.

“Flood damage is a mess,” State Farm Insurance Agent Michael O’Neal said. “If you buy a property that is in a flood zone, the mortgage company is going to require you to have flood insurance. But, if you already own your house and you just want to go out and buy flood insurance, there is that waiting period.”

O’Neal said it can take 30 days for flood insurance to kick in, so you won’t have coverage for an upcoming forecast. He said even if you don’t live in a flood zone, it’s still good to have it, especially for those who live near flood zones.

“People not in a flood zone should still consider flood insurance,” O’Neal said. “It depends on where you are and how close to a flood zone you might be. If you’re not in flood zone, it’s not very expensive to get flood insurance, versus if you are.’’

The price for coverage depends on how often your land could flood and the size of your home.

“How often it is expected to flood effects the rates,” O’Neal said. “They’re looking at how high is the home, is there a raised foundation, is it on a slab. How many stories a home is, a two story home, given a certain square footage.”

But, O’Neal said pay attention to your policy because some common flooding problems, aren’t always covered.

“The definition for water damage, for regular homeowner insurance, they cover water damage for water that has not yet hit the ground,” O’Neal said. “So, a tree falls and knocks a hole in your roof and water comes running in, or a pipe bursts. You could leave the bathtub going, forget about it, and flood your house, that’s covered. Any water that hits the ground before it comes into your house, from homeowners insurance standpoint, they don’t cover that. They call that surface water and they don’t cover it.”

“We have a lot of finished basements that flood, and people will call us, and if it is just their basement that flooded because water hit the ground first and then came in through the wall, there’s no coverage for that with their homeowner’s insurance,” O’Neal said. “Then, they will ask about flood insurance and there’s no coverage for that under flood insurance either. Flood insurance covers it, but only if it is two acres or more or two separate properties that both get flooded.”

“The max you can buy for homeowners is $250,000 on your house and $100,000 for contents,” O’Neal said. “That is the limit the government will sell. For a business, it’s $500,000 for a building and $500,000 for contents.”

Certain homes are required to have flood insurance. For Hoover residents, the city’s Building Inspections Department can also help you figure out if your property is located in a flood hazard area.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.