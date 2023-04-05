LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say

South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.(Photodisc via Canva)
By KSFY staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - Authorities in South Dakota say a day care worker has been arrested for rape.

KSFY reports that 18-year-old Carter Ronke was arrested last week on charges of rape and sexual contact involving a 3-year-old girl at a day care where he worked.

According to court documents, the girl’s mother picked her daughter up from the day care last Wednesday and noticed blood in the child’s urine later that night.

The child reportedly told her mother that Ronke had told her to touch him and then he touched her.

Authorities said the girl’s mother took her daughter to the hospital for an examination where a doctor reported there was obvious trauma.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE: 2 killed after Lifesaver medical helicopter crash near Highway 280 in Shelby Co.
1 person was shot and killed in Oxford Monday after a road rage incident.
1 shot, killed in road rage incident in Oxford, suspect charged
Matthew Jacob Jeffery
Arrest made in murder of 15-year-old in Mulga
The shooting happened Monday in the Collegeville community.
1 person shot, killed in deputy-involved shooting in Collegeville
The body of Alvin D. Nash, 32, was found around 7:35 p.m. April 1.
UPDATE: Vestavia Hills man drowns at Lake Logan Martin

Latest News

Owner: Safety concerns holding up racist graffiti removal
Racist graffiti on abandoned hospital in Ensley set to be removed this week
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Dangerous severe storms again hitting Midwest, South
Areas of North Dakota and Minnesota are forecast to get between eight and 20 inches of snow as...
Storms move into Fargo, North Dakota
Keeping yourself safe on dating apps
Keeping yourself safe on dating apps
Wednesday travel forecast.
First Alert Weather: Cranking up the heat before a chance of storms Wednesday overnight