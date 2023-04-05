LawCall
Crews working large house fire in Forestdale

Multiple agencies battling fire in Forestdale
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FORESTDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Fire crews are responding to a large house fire in Forestdale on Wednesday morning.

Forestdale Fire is battling the fire in the 400 block of Laurie Avenue.

Flames are visible from the structure and appears to have spread to a nearby vehicle.

Adamsville fire chief said they are providing mutual aid as the crews work to contain the blaze.

There is currently no word on any injuries as a result of the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

