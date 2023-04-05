Birmingham Fire speaks about edibles and kids with recent incidents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC asked first responders what you need to be talking to your kids about when it comes to the dangers of edibles. There have been two cases of students eating edibles in the Birmingham area in the last month. Just yesterday, one child was taken to the hospital to be checked out after four children ingested edibles at Smith Middle School.

Deceiving packaging can cause confusion; they can look eerily similar. Birmingham Fire shares how they’ve responded to more than one in the past month or so.

“The last few months, we have had two incidents in our schools and where we’ve had to transport kids. With taking the edibles, some of the effects it has, you know. You just have the monitor [and let it] run its course, sometimes it can take about eight hours or so. But it’s definitely a trend that we don’t hope to see increase,” said Battalion Chief Tobias Jones.

He says make sure you’re having a conversation with your child about not taking candy or food from other kids, and to give 911 a call to assess your child if you’re worried they may have taken something.

