Beautiful Eats and Things: Spinach, Sausage and Mushroom Quiche

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Ingredients:

9 inch frozen pie shell

4 large eggs

1 cup half and half

8 ounces ground breakfast sausage

1 small onion, sliced

2 cups fresh baby spinach

1 cup sliced portabella mushrooms

1 cup shredded Colby Jack cheese

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Prep pie shell according to the package instructions. Set aside.

Preheat oven to 350° F.

In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, half & half, and 1 teaspoon of garlic powder. Set aside.

In a large skillet on medium heat, cook sausage until brown and cooked through. Add in onions, spinach, and mushrooms and cook until tender. Season with garlic powder, smoked paprika, and salt/pepper to taste.

Add the sausage mixture to the bottom of the pie prepared pie shell and pour the egg mixture on top. Sprinkle with cheese and bake for about 35-40 minutes or until just set. Remove from the oven and let cool for 5-10 minutes before slicing.

