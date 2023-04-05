LawCall
Another $5M awarded to Alabama cities, counties for road, bridge projects

The funds come from the Rebuild Alabama Act of 2019
A Rebuild Alabama sign sits at a construction site along U.S. 82 in this 2021 file photo. To date, more than $145 million has been awarded across each of the state’s 67 counties.(WSFA Staff)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another $5 million in state funding will soon be in the hands of cities and counties across Alabama to help with road and bridge projects, according to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office.

The money, part of the Annual Grant Program created under Ivey’s signature 2019 Rebuild Alabama Act legislation, requires the Alabama Department of Transportation to create an annual program to set aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects.

Ivey’s office said of the awarded projects, cities and counties also contributed more than $2.9 million in local matching funds, which are not required to be eligible for the program.

The full list of projects getting money in this round of funding is listed below.

“Just recently, we marked the fourth anniversary of Rebuild Alabama, and it has continued to show it produces nothing less than real, tangible results. With this grant, 21 new projects will be underway and under development, ready to benefits folks in all corners of the state,” the governor said. “I’m proud of Rebuild Alabama’s success, and I look forward to seeing it improve such critical infrastructure. Alabama’s roads and bridges are making substantial progress, and we look forward to this continuing.”

To date, more than $145 million has been awarded across each of the state’s 67 counties.

All projects are required to move forward within one year of the awarding of funds.

