ALDOT seeking public comment on 2023 State Rail Plan

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation wants your comments and feedback on the 2023 Alabama State Rail Plan.

The SRP is used by the state in prioritizing investment in rail system operations and infrastructure improvements to provide a safe, efficient and environmentally sound Alabama rail system. ALDOT is seeking public input, suggestions, concerns and comments to be used in updating the SRP.

You can submit your comments through an online survey or at two online public meetings, linked below. Comments concerning the SRP, or Alabama’s Rail-Highway Program in general, may also be e-mailed to aldotrail@dot.state.al.us at any time.

Online public meetings will be held through Microsoft Teams on April 6 from 6 to 8 p.m., and on April 12 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Both a summary and a full Alabama Rail Plan can be found on ALDOT’s publications website linked here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

