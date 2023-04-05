LawCall
4 students at Smith Middle School ingest edibles, all expected to be okay

Four students treated after ingesting edibles
By Olivianna Calmes
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Four students were evaluated by paramedics today after they reportedly ingested edibles at Smith Middle School. Birmingham Fire and Rescue tells WBRC they complained of difficulty breathing, but were all believed to be okay. One was taken to the hospital per a parent’s request to get checked out.

This is the second time Birmingham city students have gotten sick after ingesting something at school in the last couple of months. In February, paramedics responded to Jones Valley School after kids got sick from eating candy that was suspected to be edibles.

Birmingham Schools share with us next steps with this statement:

“All of the students were released to their parents. They will be disciplined according to the Birmingham city schools code of conduct.”

Experts say it’s a good idea for parents to have the phone number to the poison control center in your phone and on your refrigerator in case of emergency.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

