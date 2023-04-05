LawCall
16 educators selected as finalists for 2023-2024 Alabama Teacher of the Year

Alabama Teacher of the Year Finalists
Alabama Teacher of the Year Finalists(Canva)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sixteen educators have been selected as finalists for the 2023-2024 Alabama Teacher of the Year.

These teachers personify excellence and have proven excellence in the classroom, inspiring students through innovative instructional techniques.

This year’s 16 state finalists have emerged from a highly professional group of more than 150 top educators who submitted their official applications for this state honor.

The Alabama Teacher of the Year Program is one of Alabama’s oldest and most esteemed recognition programs for educators.

The Alabama State Department of Education 2023-2024 District Teachers of the Year finalists include seven educators from the WBRC viewing area:

  • Jeffrey L. Norris - Oak Mountain Middle School
  • Dr. Allatesha Cain - Charles F. Hard Elementary School
  • Lauren Murdoch Brascho - Coosa Valley Elementary School
  • Kevin Pughsley - Berry Middle School
  • Mychoal B. Woods - Carver High School
  • Katie McGee - Cullman Middle School
  • Jennifer Coleman - Hewitt-Trussville High

The remaining finalists outside the Birmingham DMA include:

  • Maegan Gayle - Hutchens Elementary School
  • Amanda Talantis - Gulf Shores High School
  • Logan Faith Rasmusson - Sherwood Elementary School
  • Ansley A. Godwin - Carroll High School
  • George Clausell, II - George Washington Carver Elementary School
  • Jessica Roberson - Selma High School
  • Kimberly Jared - Barkley Bridge Elementary School
  • Bonnie Howard - Madison Elementary School
  • Nia Nicole Stivers - North Jackson High School

Alabama’s Teacher of the Year serves as a full-time ambassador for education and the teaching profession, in addition to presenting workshops to various groups. Alabama’s representative is also a candidate for National Teacher of the Year.

The 16 finalists will be narrowed down to the final top four. The 2023-2024 Alabama Teacher of the Year will be announced by the Alabama State Board of Education and Alabama State Department of Education in May.

Reflecting on his experiences as the 2022-2023 Alabama Teacher of the Year Reggie White said, “One of the greatest achievements in my life is the honor of not only entering the teaching profession but also meeting students who would have an indelible impact on my life. It has truly been an honor to serve as our state’s 2022-2023 Alabama Teacher of the Year and inspiring others to see that nothing is impossible with great teachers! I celebrate the 16 finalists for accepting the call to teach and for modeling exceptional performance in the classroom. You are all Teachers of the Year.”

