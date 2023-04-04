LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Walmart is laying off more than 2,000 warehouse workers

Walmart is America’s largest private employer.
Walmart is America’s largest private employer.(Source: Walmart Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walmart is laying off more than 2,000 workers in its warehouse.

The cuts are happening in Texas, Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey, according to Walmart’s filing with the Department of Labor.

The company recently told investors to expect slower sales and profit growth in the year ahead.

Walmart’s core lower-income shoppers continue to be hit by inflation which could impact sales.

The retail giant is also raising its average minimum wage from $12 to $14 an hour which could squeeze profit margins.

Walmart is America’s largest private employer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE: 2 killed after Lifesaver medical helicopter crash near Highway 280 in Shelby Co.
1 person was shot and killed in Oxford Monday after a road rage incident.
1 shot, killed in road rage incident in Oxford, suspect charged
The shooting happened Monday in the Collegeville community.
1 person shot, killed in deputy-involved shooting in Collegeville
The body of Alvin D. Nash, 32, was found around 7:35 p.m. April 1.
UPDATE: Vestavia Hills man drowns at Lake Logan Martin
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO...
Finland joins NATO, dealing blow to Russia for Ukraine war
Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
Donald Trump set to be arraigned in historic court moment
McGrath, 53, served as chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
Lawyer: Ex-Maryland political aide dead after manhunt
Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami...
Bringing Lolita home: How to release a long-captive orca