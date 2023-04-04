VFW cleaning up after broken pipe causes flood damage

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A west Alabama veterans group known for supporting causes in its community now needs help itself.

Nearly half of VWF Post 6022 in Cottondale is unusable after the building suffered flood damage recently.

They say the damage occurred when no one was inside the building. Post Commander Walter Turner said a pipe to the ice cream machine broke. That left water running in the building for two days until they discovered the problem.

“When the bartender came in, all she saw was Lake VFW in the place,” Turner said. “It was like two inches of standing water on one end of the building with the canteen, the kitchen, the offices, the pool room, the bathrooms and stuff. It’s just like one big lake.”

The veterans are using a ballroom attached to the building until repairs can be made.

A cleanup crew ran several fans Monday to dry out the area known as the canteen.

They’re still waiting to get the final cost estimate on the damage, but Turner and others fear it will be far higher than what insurance will pay for.

A GoFundMe was set up for people to donate and help as the Post continues to evaluate and repair the damage.

“We are going out with a public appeal for assistance in repairs to our Post Home in dealing with the costs of rehab in any way we can receive them,” the GoFundMe reads, adding they are looking for funding, materials, and volunteer labor. “We may have to replace walls, electrical, for sure some plumbing, etc. Our financial state, at this time, isn’t where we can afford to make all of the repairs that will have to be made.”

Anyone wanting to donate to help with repairs can also do so in person.

