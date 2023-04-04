LawCall
Trussville restaurant damaged by early morning fire

Fire under investigation at Burger King on Chalkville Mountain Road
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews worked to put out a business fire in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday morning.

Calls for came in around 5 a.m. for a fire at the Burger King on Chalkville Mountain Road.

When fire crews arrived, flames and smoke could be seen coming from the building.

The manager of the restaurant said she got a call just before 5 a.m. about the fire and is trying to get in touch with staff to let them know not to come in to work.

The manager said she didn’t know of any electrical or gas problems in the restaurant and didn’t yet know the cause of the fire.

The fire was under control by 5:45 with most of the damage appearing to have been in the back of the restaurant.

This story will be updated if any more information because available.

