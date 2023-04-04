LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Suspect in 2022 St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church shooting offered plea agreement

70-year-old Robert Findlay Smith is charged with capital murder after 3 people were shot at St....
70-year-old Robert Findlay Smith is charged with capital murder after 3 people were shot at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Ala. on Thursday, June 16, 2022.(Jefferson County Jail)
By Jennifer Horton
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man police say opened fire at a Vestavia Hills church potluck dinner in June 2022 returned to court Tuesday.

Robert Findlay Smith, 70, is indicted on capital murder of two or more people for reportedly killing Sarah Yeager, Walter Rainey and Jane Pounds at St. Stephens Episcopal Church.

No motions were argued but prosecutors explained they spoke to the victims’ families and a ‘settlement’ has been extended to Smith.

Smith’s attorney Emory Anthony asked the judge if they could return in May to readdress the issue.

Newly-elected Jefferson County Circuit Judge Kandice Pickett assumed this case following the retirement of Judge Teresa Pulliam.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE: 2 killed after Lifesaver medical helicopter crash near Highway 280 in Shelby Co.
1 person was shot and killed in Oxford Monday after a road rage incident.
1 shot, killed in road rage incident in Oxford, suspect charged
The shooting happened Monday in the Collegeville community.
1 person shot, killed in deputy-involved shooting in Collegeville
The body of Alvin D. Nash, 32, was found around 7:35 p.m. April 1.
UPDATE: Vestavia Hills man drowns at Lake Logan Martin
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

The shooting happened Monday in the Collegeville community.
Man killed in deputy-involved-shooting after vehicle pursuit identified
Matthew Jacob Jeffery
Arrest made in the murder of 15-year-old in Mulga
Source: WBRC video
Trussville restaurant damaged by early morning fire
Source: WBRC video
Fire under investigation at Burger King on Chalkville Mountain Road