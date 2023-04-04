Suspect in 2022 St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church shooting offered plea agreement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man police say opened fire at a Vestavia Hills church potluck dinner in June 2022 returned to court Tuesday.

Robert Findlay Smith, 70, is indicted on capital murder of two or more people for reportedly killing Sarah Yeager, Walter Rainey and Jane Pounds at St. Stephens Episcopal Church.

No motions were argued but prosecutors explained they spoke to the victims’ families and a ‘settlement’ has been extended to Smith.

Smith’s attorney Emory Anthony asked the judge if they could return in May to readdress the issue.

Newly-elected Jefferson County Circuit Judge Kandice Pickett assumed this case following the retirement of Judge Teresa Pulliam.

