Rainbow City PD: Man arrested after striking woman with vehicle, forcing her inside

RAINBOW CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Rainbow City Police Department says 911 dispatch received a call Monday, April 3 around 1:28 p.m. that a female had been struck by a vehicle and appeared to have been forced back into the car in the area of Sutton Bridge Road.

The 911 caller was able to give dispatch a vehicle description and direction of travel.

Officers located the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle continued traveling northbound and did not stop. Police say the male driver of the vehicle continued until he bailed out of the vehicle at the intersection of East Tomahawk Trail and West Tomahawk Trail. Officers then pursued the suspect on foot in a residential area.

While searching the area, police located the suspect upstairs inside a nearby residence, and he would not come out.

Police have identified the suspect as 31-year-old Fred Hawkins.

Hawkins was taken into custody shortly after.

He has been charged with assault and attempting to elude but more charges could come as the investigation continues.

Police say officers were able to make contact with the victim and check on her welfare.

More details will be added to this story as we learn more.

