Parents, schools focus on school safety after recent shootings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been a week since the school shooting in Nashville at Covenant Christian School, and now schools across the country including here in Alabama are reviewing their safety protocols. A local superintendent tells me preventing school violence goes beyond just tactical precautions, as many are asking how their child will be taken care of once they step on the schools campus.

“This one just hit hit in a different way, I think because maybe because Nashville and Birmingham are kind of similar cities, said Melynda Schauer, mother of three, one of which attends a local elementary school. Schauer said she has faith in our local schools, but it’s still scary to think about.

“[My son] talks about, you know, going into a room and turning off the lights and everyone being quiet. Honestly, just, it broke my heart that that he has already trained for something like that,” Schauer said. She is sharing about her son’s active shooter drills as part of extra security measures after school shootings.

“Things like this, definitely make us start thinking, ‘Are we doing enough?’” said Cullman County Schools superintendent Shane Barnette. He said he is always continuing to look at school safety, especially after these moments. Cullman County schools are working on adding second entryways to each school in the county, and just today they’ve added an additional school resource officer to some of their larger campuses.

Beyond that though, Barnette says students need to feel connected with each other to encourage a positive atmosphere.

“I think that is something really important that they belong... if we can get everybody to do that, I think it’s going to minimize the threat and the possibility for violence in our schools,” Barnette said. Their students are placed in a ‘family’ group at school and have advisors for this purpose.

“All of our students have this adult that they go to, and they talk to on a regular basis, whether it be about academics, or family life, or whatever it may be,” Barnette said. The best resource for combatting this type of violence, he said, is students sharing what they hear with adults.

“If they hear other people talking about their home life or talking about even, heaven forbid, if they hear them talking about coming to school and harming somebody, to speak up and sharing that with us so that we can intervene before some something tragic happens,” Barnette said.

He recommends having conversations with your child about talking with a trusted adult if they hear something concerning and he says you can remind them that being kind to others can go a long way.

