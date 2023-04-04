Oxford Police tells drivers not to retaliate if experiencing road rage, after an incident turns deadly

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC now has the name of the man Oxford Police said shot and killed another driver during a road rage incident.

Oxford Police said 71-year-old Tommy Joe Butts is being charged with murder and forbidden possession of a firearm. Police said Butts and another driver were caught on camera speeding, swerving and brake checking each other.

“Witnesses on the roadway said they were actually arguing with each other, passing each other, slamming on their breaks,” Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge said. “Our cameras throughout the city also recorded the incident, so it was definitely a road rage incident.”

Partridge said Butts shot the other driver at a red light.

They were passing each other on the wrong side, trying to get in front of each other,” Partridge said. “They finally got to a red light, when the vehicle behind the suspect vehicle got out, then the suspect exited his vehicle. Words were exchanged, a shot was fired, and the individual was shot and killed there on the scene.”

Partridge said road rage incidents are increasing nationwide.

“It’s common everywhere now a days,” he said. “It seems like everybody has a little rage in them on the roadway.”

Partridge said you need to be careful if you come across an aggressive driver. In Alabama, it’s legal to carry a loaded handgun in a vehicle.

“The best thing to do is when you encounter that, pull over on the side of the road and let them go on,” he said. “Take another turn, pull into a business, get something to drink. Just de-escalate the situation.”

But, if you try and de-escalate the situation and the other car still follows you, Partridge said call 911 and drive to your nearest police station.

“Never get out of your car,” he said. “Never start an argument with a person. You don’t know what they’ve been through that day. You never know who you are getting out on. You could be getting out on someone who fears for their life. You could get out on somebody who has a gun in their hand.”

Partridge said it can be dangerous and deadly when you start engaging in road rage activities with other drivers.

“When you start getting involved and you’re to the part where you are attempting to cut that individual off, pull up beside them, or start a heated conversation, you’ve gone too far already,” Partridge said. “The best thing to do is pull away and de-escalate the situation before it gets that intense.”

Both drivers exited their cars at the red light and started arguing face-to-face before the shots were fired, but no word yet on exactly what they were fighting about.

Partridge said they can not share the victim’s name right now, but they were an out of state resident.

