North Tuscaloosa Co. community adds second storm shelter

SAMANTHA, Ala. (WBRC) - Storm safety just got a little more secure in northern Tuscaloosa County in the Samantha community. Residents there now have a second tornado shelter to flee to if necessary, one that’s located right next to the original shelter.

Tuscaloosa County leaders say the Samantha community is growing and it just made sense to get another shelter. The new one was built next door to the original one to the tune of $80,000.

The tube-like shelter is a replica of the old one; made of steel, strong, well-grounded, tough enough to withstand the most vicious tornado, according to county commissioner Stan Acker.

“Yes, they’re fully rated... as good as we can get,” said district one county commissioner Stan Acker.

Six years ago the county built the community’s first shelter, adding another one was necessary, county officials said, because you have Walker Elementary School nearby and the Samantha Volunteer Fire Department on the other side. Becky Booker is the marketing manager for the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority.

“It holds about 50 people, activated by the Samantha Volunteer Fire Department,” said PARA marketing manager Becky Booker.

The new one costs $80,000, according to commissioner Acker. The community now has two shelters, both are here to provide protection and if recent history is any guide, they could be used more often than not.

“We’ve seen more severe weather, more tornadic weather.. so definitely a new one in the rural areas for more storm shelters,” said Booker.

PARA says a formal dedication of the new shelter will take place next week.

