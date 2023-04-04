New eco trail opens in Tuscaloosa County

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) -If you love walking trails in nature, this one’s for you.

Tuscaloosa County recreation leaders officially opened the new eco trail near the airport. It’s located in the Van De Graaff Aboretum. The new eco trail has an education element to it, a focus on native plants and different trails that branch off the main route.

PARA marketing manager Becky Booker says it’s a great way to explore nature in its raw beauty but warns, be careful.

“There are some dangerous things here in the park you need to be aware of. We do have an alligator and by now we might have more than one, snapping turtles, biting things, poison ivy, but then there are beautiful plants and opportunities to get a chance to get out in nature,” said Booker.

The trail is a little more than a third of a mile.

