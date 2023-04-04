LawCall
Mike Behind the Mic: Josh Rutledge

By Mike Dubberly
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Major League Baseball season is underway and if you watch, you’ll notice some big changes. The league has implemented a pitch clock (much like a shot clock in basketball), and other changes in an effort to speed up the game, generate more offense and attract more viewers and fans.

In this week’s Mike Behind the Mic podcast, Mike Dubberly talks with former Major League Baseball player Josh Rutledge, a former All-SEC shortstop at Alabama out of Cullman. Josh not only gives his opinion on the rule changes, but also offers an interesting take on “travel ball” for youth league players and discusses his “better half” Laura Rutledge of ESPN and the SEC Network.

Hear new episodes of Mike Behind the Mic every week. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at mike.dubberly@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

