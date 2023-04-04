Mike Behind the Mic: Josh Rutledge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Major League Baseball season is underway and if you watch, you’ll notice some big changes. The league has implemented a pitch clock (much like a shot clock in basketball), and other changes in an effort to speed up the game, generate more offense and attract more viewers and fans.

In this week’s Mike Behind the Mic podcast, Mike Dubberly talks with former Major League Baseball player Josh Rutledge, a former All-SEC shortstop at Alabama out of Cullman. Josh not only gives his opinion on the rule changes, but also offers an interesting take on “travel ball” for youth league players and discusses his “better half” Laura Rutledge of ESPN and the SEC Network.

