Man on parole for attempted murder of state trooper arrested in Tuscaloosa for weekend shooting

Authorities say Nelson Radbourne Bell Jr., 28, shot a firearm multiple times at two people he...
Authorities say Nelson Radbourne Bell Jr., 28, shot a firearm multiple times at two people he had been arguing with during the day.(Tuscaloosa County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man on parole for the attempted murder of an Alabama State Trooper from 2014 is back in jail.

Tuscaloosa Police responded to the 3800 block of 64th Avenue on a shooting call around 5:10 p.m. April 2.

Authorities say Nelson Radbourne Bell Jr., 28, shot a firearm multiple times at two people he had been arguing with during the day. Neither person was injured, but their home was hit multiple times.

The Violent Crimes Unit was called out to investigate. Bell was charged with 2 counts of Attempted Murder, Discharging into an Occupied Dwelling, and Certain Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms.

