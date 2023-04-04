Man killed in deputy-involved-shooting after vehicle pursuit identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner’s office has confirmed the identity of a man that died on Tuesday after evading police during an attempted traffic stop.

Tedarrius Quentez Smith, 28, of Bessemer, was killed after shots were fired during a pursuit that began in Fairfield and ended in the Collegeville area.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the death.

