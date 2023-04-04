LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man charged after pedestrian hit, killed in Tuscaloosa

Authorities say a vehicle driven by Courtney Terrell Harris, 37, crashed into a vehicle,...
Authorities say a vehicle driven by Courtney Terrell Harris, 37, crashed into a vehicle, continued driving and then hit a pedestrian.(Tuscaloosa City Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities have charged a man with manslaughter and other offenses after they say he hit and killed a pedestrian and then left the scene.

Police responded to a crash at 12th Avenue and James I. Harrison Parkway April 2 just after midnight. They say a vehicle driven by Courtney Terrell Harris, 37, crashed into a vehicle, continued driving and then hit a pedestrian. Authorities said Harris walked away from the scene and was later arrested.

The pedestrian, Samuel Crispin, age 65, had critical injuries and was taken to a hospital where he died. Harris smelled strongly of alcohol when he was detained, according to police. After investigation, Harris was charged with Manslaughter, Felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Driving Under the Influence.

It was found that Harris had an outstanding warrant for Felony DUI at the time if the offense. Harris is in the Tuscaloosa City Jail.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE: 2 killed after Lifesaver medical helicopter crash near Highway 280 in Shelby Co.
1 person was shot and killed in Oxford Monday after a road rage incident.
1 shot, killed in road rage incident in Oxford, suspect charged
The shooting happened Monday in the Collegeville community.
1 person shot, killed in deputy-involved shooting in Collegeville
Matthew Jacob Jeffery
Arrest made in murder of 15-year-old in Mulga
The body of Alvin D. Nash, 32, was found around 7:35 p.m. April 1.
UPDATE: Vestavia Hills man drowns at Lake Logan Martin

Latest News

Severe outlook Wednesday.
First Alert Weather: Very warm, breezy conditions Tuesday
Authorities say Nelson Radbourne Bell Jr., 28, shot a firearm multiple times at two people he...
Man on parole for attempted murder of state trooper arrested in Tuscaloosa for weekend shooting
Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
One HPD officer dead, second officer ‘expected to survive’ in Tuesday shooting
The shooting happened Monday in the Collegeville community.
1 person shot, killed in deputy-involved shooting in Collegeville