Man charged after pedestrian hit, killed in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities have charged a man with manslaughter and other offenses after they say he hit and killed a pedestrian and then left the scene.

Police responded to a crash at 12th Avenue and James I. Harrison Parkway April 2 just after midnight. They say a vehicle driven by Courtney Terrell Harris, 37, crashed into a vehicle, continued driving and then hit a pedestrian. Authorities said Harris walked away from the scene and was later arrested.

The pedestrian, Samuel Crispin, age 65, had critical injuries and was taken to a hospital where he died. Harris smelled strongly of alcohol when he was detained, according to police. After investigation, Harris was charged with Manslaughter, Felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Driving Under the Influence.

It was found that Harris had an outstanding warrant for Felony DUI at the time if the offense. Harris is in the Tuscaloosa City Jail.

