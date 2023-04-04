Leeds Fire Chief addresses stopped train issues at council meeting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Monday, the stopped and delayed trains in Leeds caused residents to speak up at council meeting tonight.

The fire department said their hands are tied. They’ve been working with the railroad, hoping if there is a delay, the Leeds Fire Department can be alerted if it will be a long time until it’s cleared.

Their two fire stations are on either side of the tracks, and Parsons said when there is a train stopped like there was last week on Henry Ellen street, it can make a huge difference in saving lives.

“When a train is stuck on those tracks, we have one station that has to respond to the further end of that the territory whereas if there is no train on that Henry Ellen crossing, we can respond our truck from the other station quicker to render aid to the people in that neighborhood of the heights. It’s been there days and days at a time, up to a week,” Chuck Parsons said.

He says the train causes a 7-8 minute delay, and because of that, he asks people to report delays and stopped trains on the federal railroad administration’s site. And not just neighbors nearby, he urges anyone who notices to report it..

