Jefferson County Coroner seeking assistance in identifying man found dead on sidewalk

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is requesting assistance from the public to identify a decedent found unresponsive laying on the sidewalk in front of the Tourway Inn March 25 just before 6 a.m.

The deceased is described as a Black male with brown in his late 20′s to early 30′s, 5′6″ and weighing 191 lbs. He has black, medium length hair with tight curls and has a black short mustache and goatee. Both of his ears are pierced.

The male was wearing a white, grey, and red neck scarf, black neck scarf, black vest, pair of black shorts, and black socks and black shoes.

He has a tattoo on his right upper arm that says ‘Demita Joe’ in script, and a silhouette of a woman with a rose and stars on his right upper arm.

The deceased was wearing several jewelry items including one medium size metal loop earing –red in color with assorted colored flowers, one silver metal ring, one gray spiral shaped elastic wrist band, and a tan elastic beaded wrist band, with brown wood pendant affixed and inscribed ‘Hustle, Pray, Eat’.

An autopsy found no evidence of trauma or foul play associated with the death.

All fingerprint searches provided no matches to the decedent.

If you know who the deceased individual is or know of a family member or friend, contact the coroner’s office at (205) 930-3603.

