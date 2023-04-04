Hoover Public Library’s new community pantry now open

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you are in need, the Hoover Public Library’s new community pantry is now open.

The pantry is there to help you if you need food or hygiene products.

Anyone can take what they need from the pantry and library leaders are also looking for donations.

The pantry was initially stocked by the library staff but in order to continue, they need your help.

The pantry is full of items for help people get through to next week or even one night.

This includes items such as non- perishable foods, baby formula and feminine hygiene products.

Donations can be dropped off at the front desk during library hours.

The community pantry is located at the front of the library and the little free pantry also stocked with a few things outside the library is open 24/7.

Jeremy David, Hoover library children’s coordinator said this is another step for people to get what they need.

“If they are food insecure, if they can’t have access to books, there’s many things that we want to overcome by getting out and helping our community.” Davis said. “This is just one more step and for people to realize that the library can be more for our community than just providing books.”

In the first week of opening the library has already had to restock items as more and more people take advantage of the community pantry.

