Free exercise classes being offered at Railroad Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Get Healthy on the Railroad returns April 3 in Railroad Park, sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama. This series of free exercise and cooking classes serves thousands of people each year, according to the Railroad Park Foundation.

“We are very excited about the 2023 Get Healthy on the Railroad season,” said Ronda Robinson, Railroad Park Foundation’s director of events & community engagement. “Thanks to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, every class is free to anyone who wants to participate, providing equitable access to health & wellness opportunities for our entire community.”

For 2023, two new exercise classes have been added: Kickboxing and Line Dancing.

All experience levels are welcome. Participants in Get Healthy exercise classes should arrive 15 minutes early to sign in. Classes will happen at various locations throughout the park, weather permitting. Any necessary cancellations are announced on Railroad Park’s social media channels.

The full lineup of exercise classes is as follows:

Senior Fit, Tuesdays, 8 a.m.

Kickboxing, Mondays, 6 p.m.

Hip Hop Cardio, Tuesdays, 6 p.m.

Zumba, Wednesdays, 6 p.m.

Yoga, Thursdays, 6 p.m.

Line Dancing, Fridays, 6 p.m.

These classes will be offered April 3 through October 31.

Cooking Class Dates: April 23, May 21, June 25, July 23, August 27, September 24. All classes will take place on Sundays at 3:30 p.m. on Railroad Park’s Regions Bank 17th Street Plaza. Registration opens 30 minutes before each class.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.