First Alert Weather: Very warm and breezy conditions Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting out the day with temperatures well above average. We should be in the upper 40s for low temperatures, but most of us are in the 60s. It’s slightly cooler in east Alabama where temperatures are in the upper 50s and lower 60s. It’s closer to 70°F in parts of west Alabama. We can’t rule out the potential for patchy fog in some spots this morning. We are already seeing reduced visibility in parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, and Blount counties. Patchy fog will also remain possible in parts of east Alabama before 9 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a mostly cloudy sky across Central Alabama. We are mostly dry, but I can’t rule out some mist or drizzle in spots for your morning commute. A big storm is developing across the Central United States today where a severe weather outbreak will likely develop late this evening and tonight into parts of Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and into Arkansas. All of the active weather will remain to our west today. We will likely remain dry today. We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for isolated shower or storm. The best chance for a stray shower or storm this afternoon will likely occur in east Alabama. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky this morning becoming partly sunny by this afternoon.

High Temperatures Today (WBRC)

With southerly winds at 10-15 mph, it is going to get very warm today. We are forecasting highs in the mid 80s this afternoon with upper 80s possible in parts of west Alabama. Temperatures will likely end up 10-15 degrees above average. If you have any evening plans, it will remain mostly dry and warm with temperatures cooling into the 70s by 7-8 PM.

Storms Possible Wednesday Evening: We’ll start tomorrow morning off very warm with temperatures in the mid 60s. The first half of tomorrow should remain dry and very warm. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid to upper 80s once again with southerly winds at 10-15 mph. A slow-moving cold front will try to push into northwest Alabama Wednesday evening into Wednesday night.

Future Radar - Wed. 10 p.m. (WBRC)

The latest models are showing a slower trend, so I’ve lowered our rain chance tomorrow to 30%. The best chance to see showers and storms will be in far northwest Alabama including Marion, Winston, Walker, Fayette, and Lamar counties. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a marginal risk - threat level 1 out of 5 - for northwest Alabama tomorrow evening. We could see a strong or severe storm produce damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado. The bulk of the rainy and stormy weather will likely impact Central Alabama Thursday into Friday.

Severe Threat Wednesday (WBRC)

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the increasing chances for rain for Thursday and Friday. A slow-moving cold front will likely stall across the state giving us rounds of showers and storms. We will likely end up cloudy Thursday with a 60% chance for showers and a few embedded storms. Severe weather does not appear likely Thursday, but I can’t rule out a strong storm south of I-20 towards the Montgomery area. Any strong storm that forms Thursday could produce hail and gusty winds. Temperatures will end up closer to average with highs in the low to mid 70s Thursday. It’ll end up warmer southeast of Birmingham and cooler to the northwest. Friday will end up cloudy and even cooler with morning temperatures in the 50s and highs in the low to mid 60s. I’ve increased the rain chance to 70% Friday with off and on showers. Severe weather is not expect Friday thanks to stable air in place.

A Wet Saturday: The stalled front will remain across the Southeast Saturday. Another impulse of energy will likely move into Alabama Saturday producing widespread showers across the area. Saturday is looking wet and dreary with a 70% chance for rain. We will likely remain cloudy for most of the day with highs in the low to mid 60s. Rain chances could lower late in the day leaving us mostly dry by Saturday night. Flooding can’t be completely ruled out, but I think most of us will be fine with rainfall totals adding up around 1-2 inches through the weekend.

Easter Weekend Forecast (WBRC)

Easter Sunday Forecast: The good news is that the latest models are showing this stalled front finally moving out of our area by Sunday! I think we’ll start Easter Sunday morning mostly dry and cool with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. I’m forecasting a partly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. I’ll hold on to a 20% chance for isolated showers early in the day in east Alabama, but I think most of us will end up dry. It should be nice weather for Sunday morning services and easter egg hunts.

Gardening Forecast: We normally tell people to wait to plant their garden around April 15th. The good news is that I don’t see any signs of frost or freezing temperatures over the next seven to ten days. With that said, confidence is growing that it is safe to plant the garden! Hopefully all of the April showers will give way to beautiful May flowers.

