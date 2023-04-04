Family and friends of victims in the Shelby Co. helicopter crash speak out

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An outpouring of love and support for fallen heroes Marc Gann and Samuel Russell, whose friends called him Adam, after their tragic deaths.

What I’ve seen today on social media for both men just shows how much they are loved and will be greatly missed.

Samuel Russell or Adam to his co-workers was a cool, calm and collected paramedic, very fun to work with and cared deeply about his job.

Russell was not only a hard-working paramedic, but he was also a father, husband, son, friend and brother-in-law.

I also had the pleasure of speaking with a few friends of the Gann family who say Marc loved his family unconditionally, he was the type of person who had a contagious smile that you couldn’t help but smile back at.

Bruce Scott is a retired LTC knew Gann as a soldier and pilot. Here’s what he had to say about his friend.

“There is no greater love then one willing to lay down their life for a friend and marc put his life at risk every single day, to save and did save countless lives,” Scott said. “Very proud of him, proud to know him, wish we spent more time together, and wish I had the opportunity to fly with him.”

We also got the opportunity to speak with Marc’s wife, Brenda who said, “Thank you so much for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. Marc loved his family, co-workers, and community. Marc lived by the motto ‘It’s not the destination but the journey.’ His journey involved a life dedicating his service to saving soldiers, saving lives, and making a difference in this world.”

A witness who saw the helicopter that crashed in Shelby County spoke out about what he saw.

Jordan Reynolds, a pilot himself, says he was sitting inside his home when he heard helicopter noises outside which he says is very common for this part of Shelby County.

However, when Reynolds heard the same helicopter circling the area, he knew something was wrong.

That’s when Reynolds went outside and saw the helicopter making several laps.

Marc Gann, Adam Russell and Amanda Daniels were on board.

Reynolds said at one point he saw the helicopter dip between the tree line, and everything sounded normal, but about five minutes passed and that’s when Reynolds said he heard the crash.

Reynolds said he knew the pilot had to be making laps because something wasn’t right.

“Whether it be the wind being gusty or something that had to do with where they had intended for him to land,” Reynolds said. “Something wasn’t right, and it looked like he was trying to set it up several times and I guess the last time he went for it, and something went wrong.”

Reynolds went on to say pilots that fly those kinds of helicopters are the best of the best, and he sends his condolences to both families.

