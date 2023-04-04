LawCall
Chilton County pursuit ends with crash, arrest on I-65 in Montgomery

Multiple law enforcement vehicles surround a silver SUV that was forced to a stop Tuesday...
Multiple law enforcement vehicles surround a silver SUV that was forced to a stop Tuesday morning on I-65 near Montgomery.(Source: ALDOT Traffic Camera)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is releasing new details following a police pursuit that ended Tuesday morning after a patrol until used the PIT maneuver to disable the fleeing suspect’s vehicle on Interstate 65.

ALEA state troopers attempted to stop a Kia Sorento SUV for a traffic violation near Exit 208, located near Clanton in Chilton County. The driver refused to stop and troopers pursued the vehicle for more than 35 miles before the SUV crashed at mile marker 173.

The incident came to an end around 10:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-65, near the Alabama River Bridge and the Northern Boulevard in Montgomery.

WSFA 12 News observed the end of the pursuit through the Alabama Department of Transportation’s camera network. The cameras showed the Kia being pursued by law enforcement before being forced into the concrete center divider as part of the PIT maneuver. At that point, the vehicle spun around and was immediately surrounded.

ALEA said the driver, who has not been identified, was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. The severity of the person’s injuries was not released. ALEA said the person is facing multiple criminal charges.

The southbound lanes of the interstate were briefly blocked but reopened around 11 a.m.

