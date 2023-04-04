CDC issues warning of Fungus called Candida Auris

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new fungus is spreading across the U.S. with some cases in Alabama, and it can be deadly.

Here in Alabama six cases have been reported.

In the United States, most cases of c. auris spread within healthcare facilities.

Right now, CDC doctors say we don’t need to be concerned in our area.

Megan Lyman, medical officer for the CDC said, c. auris is a yeast normally found on your body typically on the skin but can cause infections if it grows out of control or deep inside your body.

“Some people have less serious or non-invasive infections like wound infections, or some people don’t develop infections at all,” Lyman said.

Because the fungus can spread easily those at risk are people who are already sick.

The fungus is often resistant to antifungal medications which makes it difficult to treat.

“Those that are on ventilators, they have invasive medical devices like central lines or feeding tubes or urinary catheters,” Lyman said.

Healthy people without those risk factors are at low risk for contracting the fugus.

“This increases in cases that we have observed highlights some gaps in our current practices and opportunities to make improvements to prevent spread of C. Auris but also, other resistant pathogens,” Lyman said. “I think this is a cautionary tale that really emphasizes the need for better detection and better infection control to prevent the spread.”

The fungus has been spreading across the us since 2016 when the first case was reported.

This warning is for health care facilities to improve their infection control practices.

