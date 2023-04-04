Blount County man wanted on sex abuse charges

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey says 34-year-old Johoan Trejo, among other aliases, failed to surrender himself prior to jury selection Monday.

Trejo was scheduled to stand trial for Sex Abuse of a Child under 12.

He also has charges in DeKalb County pending for Sex Abuse of a Child under 12, according to authorities.

Trejo is a Hispanic male, 5′7, 160 lbs.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Call the Blount County Sheriff Office with any information at 205-625-4171.

