Blount County man wanted on sex abuse charges

Johoan Trejo
Johoan Trejo(Blount County Sheriff Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey says 34-year-old Johoan Trejo, among other aliases, failed to surrender himself prior to jury selection Monday.

Trejo was scheduled to stand trial for Sex Abuse of a Child under 12.

He also has charges in DeKalb County pending for Sex Abuse of a Child under 12, according to authorities.

Trejo is a Hispanic male, 5′7, 160 lbs.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Call the Blount County Sheriff Office with any information at 205-625-4171.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

