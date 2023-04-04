Birmingham leaders focusing on conflict resolution after 3 teenagers were killed in last 6 days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Over the last six days, three teenagers have been shot and killed in Birmingham. Two of the victims were students at Jackson-Olin High School. The other victim was a Clay-Chalkville High School student.

Birmingham leaders tell WBRC they are going to visit Jackson-Olin High School on April 4 to help students unpack the events of the last week.

Birmingham Presiding Municipal Judge, Andra Sparks, said the kids are significantly impacted by the deaths of two of their classmates from gun violence.

“Our coaches are going to be there tomorrow, just to support the kids that have already been in our classes,” Sparks said.

He organizes the district’s Common Ground Conflict Resolution Program. It’s in every high school and middle school in Birmingham.

Sparks said more than 400 students are enrolled. Coaches work with the kids on how to resolve problems in their lives and make good decisions.

“Anytime you can have someone that they can bounce their ideas off of, or give them positive feedback of how they can approach different issues of life, that is a very positive thing,” Sparks said. “We have seen good benefit for our coaches just being in the arena.”

Sparks said it’s designed to help prevent tragedies like the recent deaths of three teenagers in the city. He said they work and help teens identify some of the reasons why they react or behave the way they do.

“There is a particular topic of concentration for that particular day,” Sparks said. “One day there may be decision making and so the entire period is dealing with the topic of how to make good decisions. Another topic might be, how to deal with your circle of friends.”

Judge Sparks also encouraged parents to follow the city’s curfew laws, especially as we head into summer. He said parents do get citations and will end up in his court for curfew violations.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.