15-year-old shot and killed at Mulga park

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Mulga Monday evening.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said around 6:40 p.m. deputies were called to investigate a report of a person down in the park at 100 Bayview Drive.

When deputies arrived they found the teenager dead from a gunshot. Several juveniles are being questioned.

Anyone information about the shooting, is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

