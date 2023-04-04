15-year-old shot and killed at Mulga park
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Mulga Monday evening.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said around 6:40 p.m. deputies were called to investigate a report of a person down in the park at 100 Bayview Drive.
When deputies arrived they found the teenager dead from a gunshot. Several juveniles are being questioned.
Anyone information about the shooting, is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
