LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

15-year-old shot and killed at Mulga park

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said around 6:40 p.m. deputies were called to...
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said around 6:40 p.m. deputies were called to investigate a report of a person down in the park at 100 Bayview Drive.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Mulga Monday evening.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said around 6:40 p.m. deputies were called to investigate a report of a person down in the park at 100 Bayview Drive.


embed google maps

When deputies arrived they found the teenager dead from a gunshot. Several juveniles are being questioned.

Anyone information about the shooting, is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE: 2 killed after Lifesaver medical helicopter crash near Highway 280 in Shelby Co.
1 person was shot and killed in Oxford Monday after a road rage incident.
1 shot, killed in road rage incident in Oxford, suspect charged
The shooting happened Monday in the Collegeville community.
1 person shot, killed in deputy-involved shooting in Collegeville
The body of Alvin D. Nash, 32, was found around 7:35 p.m. April 1.
UPDATE: Vestavia Hills man drowns at Lake Logan Martin
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Trussville restaurant damaged by early morning fire
Source: WBRC video
Fire under investigation at Burger King on Chalkville Mountain Road
Source: WBRC video
VFW cleaning up after broken pipe causes flood damage
Source: WBRC video
Flood Damage to VFW Post 6022