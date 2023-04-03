WWE purchased by UFC parent company

STAMFORD, Conn. (WBRC) - After months of speculation, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced on Monday that the company will sell to the parent company of UFC, Endeavor.

WWE and UFC will be combined into a new, publicly listed company with Endeavor holding 51% controlling interest and existing WWE shareholders will hold a 49% of the new company.

“This is a rare opportunity to create a global live sports and entertainment pureplay built for where the industry is headed,” said Endeavor CEO Ariel Emanuel. “For decades, Vince and his team have demonstrated an incredible track record of innovation and shareholder value creation, and we are confident that Endeavor can deliver significant additional value for shareholders by bringing UFC and WWE together.”

Vince McMahon retired as the chairman and CEO of WWE in July of last year amidst hush money allegations and an internal investigation. His departure left company president Nick Kahn and Stephanie McMahon-Levesque serving as co-CEOs.

McMahon returned to the company in January as rumors circulated regarding a potential sell.

“Given the incredible work that Ari and Endeavor have done to grow the UFC brand – nearly doubling its revenue over the past seven years – and the immense success we’ve already had in partnering with their team on a number of ventures, I believe that this is without a doubt the best outcome for our shareholders and other stakeholders,” McMahon said.

Emanuel will serve as CEO of the new company while continuing to be the CEO of Endeavor. McMahon will be executive chairman. Dana White and Nick Khan will serve as presidents of UFC and WWE, respectively.

McMahon purchased WWE from his father, Vincent J. McMahon, in the 1980s and grew the then-regional northeast promotion into a worldwide phenomenon. The company reported an all-time record $1.3 billion in revenue for 2022.

“Together, we will be a $21+ billion live sports and entertainment powerhouse with a collective fanbase of more than a billion people and an exciting growth opportunity,” McMahon said. “The new company will be well positioned to maximize the value of our combined media rights, enhance sponsorship monetization, develop new forms of content and pursue other strategic mergers and acquisitions to further bolster our strong stable of brands. I, along with the current WWE management team, look forward to working closely with Ari and the Endeavor and UFC teams to take the businesses to the next level.”

The deal values UFC at $12.1 billion and WWE at $9.3 billion.

