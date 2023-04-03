Tamale Queen - Southwest Lasagna

Southwest Lasagna

Ingredients

2 boxes lasagna noodles

1 small Ricotta

1 can nacho cheese sauce

Chipotle salsa

2 pounds ground beef

2 pounds mozarella cheese

8 ounces Cotija cheese

Directions

Cook lasagna noodles Al dente, drain Spray 9x13 pan with cooking spray Begin layering ingredients Chipotle salsa in bottom of pan to completely cover Layer lasagna noodles Spread ricotta on noodles Lightly layer nacho cheese sauce Scatter ground beef over noodles and toppings Sprinkly Cotija on top of the meat and cover with mozzarella cheese Continue this layering until you reach the top Bake at 400 degrees for one hour covered loosely Remove covering and cook for 10 minutes until the cheese is brown around the edges

