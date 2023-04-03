LawCall
Tamale Queen - Southwest Lasagna

Tamale Queen - Southwest Lasagna
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Southwest Lasagna

Ingredients

  • 2 boxes lasagna noodles
  • 1 small Ricotta
  • 1 can nacho cheese sauce
  • Chipotle salsa
  • 2 pounds ground beef
  • 2 pounds mozarella cheese
  • 8 ounces Cotija cheese

Directions

  1. Cook lasagna noodles Al dente, drain
  2. Spray 9x13 pan with cooking spray
  3. Begin layering ingredients
  4. Chipotle salsa in bottom of pan to completely cover
  5. Layer lasagna noodles
  6. Spread ricotta on noodles
  7. Lightly layer nacho cheese sauce
  8. Scatter ground beef over noodles and toppings
  9. Sprinkly Cotija on top of the meat and cover with mozzarella cheese
  10. Continue this layering until you reach the top
  11. Bake at 400 degrees for one hour covered loosely
  12. Remove covering and cook for 10 minutes until the cheese is brown around the edges

