1 shot, killed in road rage incident in Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Oxford Police say one person was shot and killed Monday afternoon in a road rage incident.

Chief Bill Partridge said the call came in around 12:04 p.m. The incident started on Highway 21 and kept going for a few miles. One driver got out of his vehicle and Partridge said words were exchanged. That’s when the victim was shot and killed.

The suspect left the scene and turned himself into Oxford Police about 30 minutes later.

One person is being questioned.

No word on what led to the road rage incident.

Apparent road rage shooting. One northbound lane and one southbound lane on Alabama 21 at Recreation Dr. continues to be closed until further notice. #oxfordpd — Bill Partridge (@ChiefBPartridge) April 3, 2023

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.