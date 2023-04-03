LawCall
1 shot, killed in road rage incident in Oxford

1 person was shot and killed in Oxford Monday after a road rage incident.
1 person was shot and killed in Oxford Monday after a road rage incident.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Oxford Police say one person was shot and killed Monday afternoon in a road rage incident.

Chief Bill Partridge said the call came in around 12:04 p.m. The incident started on Highway 21 and kept going for a few miles. One driver got out of his vehicle and Partridge said words were exchanged. That’s when the victim was shot and killed.

The suspect left the scene and turned himself into Oxford Police about 30 minutes later.

One person is being questioned.

No word on what led to the road rage incident.


We will update this story when more information becomes available.

