Officer Garrett Crumby remembered as quiet, caring public servant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people are mourning across Alabama after Officer Garrett Crumby was shot and killed in the line of duty. He’s being remembered across the Tennessee Valley, with blue lights shining in his honor.

Blue lights lit up the Saturn V rocket while billboards read ‘Remember Officer Garret Crumby’ line I-565. Across social media, family, colleagues and loved ones share their favorite memories of Officer Crumby.

On Facebook, one of Officer Crumby’s three sisters was devastated and wrote a heartful post about her brother. She wrote, ‘My brother was a hero. He was loved by everyone.’ She says he was a dedicated officer, ‘My brother believed that being a police officer meant that anyone in their darkest moments had someone to call, regardless of any race, age, creed, gender, tax bracket or political affiliation. He would answer that call.’

Madison County’s Sherriff’s Office representative, Brent Patterson, agrees.

“You know, this is a calling,” explains Patterson. “This career is not something that you wake up one day and go, ‘I think I want to be a police officer’ or ‘I want to be a law enforcement officer.’ This is more along the lines of a calling that we’re meant to do, and this was his calling, and he gave the ultimate sacrifice for his community.”

Officer Crumby joined the Tuscaloosa police force about a decade ago and served for seven years before moving to Huntsville. He was an officer with the Huntsville Police Department for three years and wanted to rise in the ranks. He aspired to be an investigator with the financial crimes unit according to his obituary.

His colleagues say he was a quiet but kind man and well-known for his positive and generous spirit.

Read his full obituary:

It is with deep sadness the family and Huntsville Police Department announce the death of Officer Garrett Coulter Crumby, who passed away Tuesday, March 28, in the line of duty.

Garrett was born in Starkville, Mississippi, on Aug. 4, 1986, to William R. Crumby and Janet Sherman. The only son and second oldest of four children, Garrett loved his family and never met a stranger.

Raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Garrett was a 2004 graduate of Hillcrest High School. He loved spending time outdoors and enjoyed hobbies such as hiking, kayaking, and storm spotting. Garrett and his wife shared two dogs and two cats that he adored greatly. Garrett joined HPD in August 2020 after serving with the Tuscaloosa Police Department for nearly seven years as a patrol and field training officer. He worked for HPD’s West Precinct and was known by fellow officers for his positive attitude and willingness to learn. In June 2022, Garrett joined HPD’s Bike Unit, combining his love for the outdoors and desire to get more involved with the community.

Remembered by his HPD squad as the “sweet tooth guy”, Garrett was known to show up at roll call with a Honey Bun, Subway sandwich, and both an energy drink and coffee in hand. A caregiver in both his professional and personal life, Garrett is remembered for his heart for service. In 2022, Garrett and two other officers answered a call involving a man who was about to push his wheelchair filled with groceries down a busy road before a big storm. Garrett and his fellow officers loaded the wheelchair and groceries in their patrol cars and drove the man home, getting all the groceries inside just before the heavy rain began. Garrett understood his job wasn’t just about responding to crimes; it was also about helping others and making connections with the people he served. Later in 2022, Garrett took extended work leave to care for a family member. His squad supported him during this time by donating money to help ease the financial burden of being away from work. Garrett aspired to become an HPD investigator with hopes of joining the department’s Financial Crimes Unit during his career.

Although not outspoken, Garrett was revered for his kindness and positive spirit. In helping others, Garrett’s nature spoke louder than words could ever describe. Garrett was a cheerleader among his peers, always giving 110 percent to everything he did. He was everyone’s favorite brother, best friend and son. No matter what circumstances he faced at work or in his personal life, Garrett found ways to lift those up around him. With a mind for service, Garrett was humble about his actions that went above and beyond the expectations for a police officer. To Garrett, being a public servant was never about being on or off duty – it was just a part of life.

In Garrett’s most recent employee evaluation, one of his supervisors described him best:

“Although Officer Crumby’s tenure with HPD is young, his heart is big and his drive is pure.”

In policing, officers often tell others they got their six, meaning they would always be there. Garrett represented that statement by showing up even when not called to respond. Garrett left a lasting impression on both Huntsville and Tuscaloosa Police and their communities.

Garrett is survived by his wife, Taylor Campbell Crumby; father, William R. Crumby; mother, Janet Sherman; grandparents James and Sammi Sherman; sisters Jennifer Crumby, Courtney Crumby and Casey Wright (David); and 10 nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by grandparents William and Martha Davis.

