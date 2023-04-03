LawCall
Northridge HS band prepares for D.C. trip, needs additional funds

Northridge High School Band.
Northridge High School Band.(Source: Northridge High School Band Director John Cain)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - $65,000 down, another $10,000 to go.

That’s the story of the Northridge High School band in Tuscaloosa right now. The band is making preparations to march in the Independence Day parade in Washington, D.C.

Northridge High School Band Director John Cain says the band was invited to represent the state of Alabama and will march down Constitution Avenue. Cain says they need a total of $75,000 to make the trip. Cain added this will be a new experience for the band.

Northridge High School Band.
Northridge High School Band.(Source: Northridge High School Band Director John Cain)

“We’ve had some other events we’ve taken part in. We’ve played in some bowl games, we performed in the Sugar Bowl a few years ago, done some things like that, but as far as a big national parade like this, it’s unique for us,” said Cain.

Cain says many students’ families have been able to come up with the funds to pay their own way, but some don’t have the money. Cain says they hope to have the full amount by June 1.

Northridge High School Band.
Northridge High School Band.(Source: Northridge High School Band Director John Cain)

